Assam set for ‘drone postal delivery’; 40 routes identified

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The General Post Office (GPO) in Assam has already identified 40 ‘postman-inaccessible locations’ to introduce drone services for postal delivery. These 40 locations are situated in difficult terrain within the twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, as well as in some sars and saporis in the Goalpara and South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

A logistics company named Skye Air Mobility has signed an agreement with the Department of Posts to operate drone-based delivery of postal mail bags between account offices and branch post offices. According to sources, the spadework for the introduction of drone postal delivery is almost complete in Assam. The service will be operational in the state shortly.

According to sources, these drones are capable of carrying payloads of up to 10 kg and operating in temperatures ranging from ?10°C to 50°C. The drone will fly routes between 5 km and 80 km, depending on terrain and destination.

According to sources, besides mail delivery, services also include financial services through India Post Payments Bank, welfare scheme distribution under Direct Benefit Transfer, and postal savings and insurance services.

Sources indicate that this innovative idea stemmed from the common public grievance about erratic postal delivery to far-flung remote areas and difficult terrains. The manual postal service delivery is time-taking due to communication bottlenecks in certain areas. The drone-based service delivery system is expected to provide a handy solution to Assam, where floods are perennial.

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