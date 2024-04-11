Assam: Sharp rise in domestic violence incidents become worrisome

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The sharp rise in incidents of domestic violence in the state has become a major cause of concern. Such incidents have become commonplace in Assam in recent times, something that was not witnessed before.

This social and behavioural change has not gone unnoticed in the corridors of power, and the state government is getting more concerned about this phenomenon. Psychological experts have pointed out that if this untoward development is not nipped in the bud, it is going to have repercussions on society in the long run.

In the last few days, Assam has witnessed several incidents, like the strangling and killing of a man by his wife in Boko. In Kosua, Nagaon, a fight between two groups of people over the simple matter of ownership of a jackfruit resulted in the death of one person. Moreover, in Kokrajhar, a mother killed three of her children before trying to take her own life. Also, in Badarpur, a drunken son killed his own mother. In Nagerbera, a man killed his wife and daughter. In Doomdooma, two teenagers took their own lives. There are only a few examples of the malaise that has gripped the state’s society in recent times.

A senior police officer said that, at one time, killings by extremists used to be commonplace. But, with peace returning on that front, the new trend of domestic violence that is seen quite often is a disturbing development, and this will have a big effect on society in the long run. It is not possible for the police to check such incidents, as they happen out of the blue and are outside the ambit of the law and order situation.

A senior psychologist said that if the recent behavioural change that is apparent in society is not studied properly, it can lead to further complications. The primary causes of such behaviour may be anger issues, an aggressive attitude, economic hardship, status differences, drug addiction, etc. Jilted love and extramarital affairs also result in such incidents of violence. He said that domestic violence stems from a desire for control and power. It can happen to anyone, from any walk of life, whether alcohol and drug use are factors or not. Domestic violence and abuse are very serious problems for both victims and abusers.

Sources said that a change is happening in society that is leading to such incidents of violence, whether by disgruntled youths or by people with a violent outlook, that will pose bigger problems in the future. People no longer hesitate to kill their own family members. Economic hardship is a major contributor to such issues, as people from the lower and middle classes are having a hard time coping in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, which led to the loss of livelihood for many. Emotional abuse is becoming more common. A study found that 40% of women and 32% of men reported excessive aggression in their relationships.

