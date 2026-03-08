Assam: SHe-Box facility to address sexual harassment in government offices

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has implemented the SHe-Box, or Sexual Harassment Electronic Box, in all departments of the state administration with the objective of enhancing the safety of female employees in the workplace.

Women employees will be able to submit complaints regarding workplace harassment in a secure and confidential manner through the initiative. The SHe-Box facility will be accessible in all departments of the state once it has been implemented.

The Nodal Officer for SHe-Box is Hemashri Hazarika, who is currently serving as the Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Her responsibility is to oversee the platform’s operation and guarantee that complaints are promptly and effectively addressed.

The SHe-Box system has been implemented to offer a more secure avenue for female employees who are subjected to harassment in their workplaces. Victims will be able to submit complaints without disclosing their identity to the public through the electronic platform.

The SHe-Box is an online complaint management system that is intended to monitor and resolve instances of sexual harassment in the workplace in accordance with the POSH Act, 2013 (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act). The platform enables complainants to directly register their grievances and monitor the status of their complaints.

Although the SHe-Box system has been implemented by the Central Government and mandated for all departments, it is yet to be adopted by all Assam government departments.

