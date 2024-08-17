Assam Shines at 70th National Film Awards with Three Rajat Kamal Wins and Two Special Mentions

GUWAHATI: Three films from Assam bagged Rajat Kamal and two other films from the state got certificates of special mention at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2024. The awards were declared by the jury in New Delhi today.

Emuthi Puthi (A very fishy trip), produced by Metanormal Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Kulanandini Mahanta, bagged the Rajat Kamal Award as the best Assamese film. The producer and director of this film will receive Rs 2 lakh each.

Sikaisal (if only trees could talk) also bagged the Rajat Kamal Award as the best Tiwa film. The producer of the film, Imaging Media, and director, Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah, will receive Rs 2 lakh each.

In the non-feature film category at the all-India level, the Assamese film Xunyota (void) also got the Rajat Kamal Award as the best short film (up to 30 minutes). Producer HM Production and director Nabapan Deka will get Rs 2 lakh each.

Two other non-feature category films from Assam—Birubala ‘Witch to Padmashri’ produced by Aimee Baruah Production Society and directed by Aimee Baruah and Hargila—The Greater Adjutant Stork, produced by PI Entertainment and directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta—got certificates of special mention.

