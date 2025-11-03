Assam: SIT continues to record statements in Zubeen Garg death case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SIT (Special Investigation Team) continues to record statements of people in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. Today, the SIT recorded the statements of the organizers of Angsa Sanskritik Gosthi.

Two office-bearers of the cultural organization said that they had an agreement of Rs 10 lakh with Siddharth Sarma on April 28, 2024, for the performance of Zubeen Garg in a function on June 15, 2024. They said that on the date of agreement, Siddharth took an advance amount of Rs 50,000 in cash. And on the day preceding the function, Siddarth sent Krishnanu Das, who took Rs 9.50 lakh, the duo said. The SIT summoned the duo tomorrow for recording their statements in the court.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: Shyamkanu's Aides Grilled by SIT