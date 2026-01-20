Assam Skill University Opens New Campus in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The much-anticipated commencement of classes at Assam Skill University (ASU)'s permanent campus on Monday at Mangaldai in Darrang district, marked a significant milestone for skill-based higher education in Assam and the Northeast. Classes officially began on Monday at the university's own building on its permanent site.

A total of 270 students from the second semester across nine specialized courses attended the first day of classes. The courses include BTech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML), BTech in Cyber Security, BTech in Civil Engineering, Five-Year Integrated Postgraduate Programme (FYIPGP) in Food Technology, Diploma (as part of Integrated BTech in Mechanical Engineering), Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Electric Vehicles), Diploma in Digital Manufacturing Technology, Masters in Travel and Tourism Management (MTTM), and Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

Key officials of the university, including Vice-Chancellor Subhas Chandra Das, IAS (Retd), Deputy Registrar Dr Jagadish Nath, Controller of Examinations Dr Bhaba Ranjan Sarma, Dean-Academics & Dean-School of Technology Prof (Dr) Manoj Kr Deka, and Dean-Tourism, Hospitality & Wellness Prof (Dr) Mahesh Uniyal attended the first day of the classes.

The Assam Skill University, established under the Assam Skill University Act, 2020, is funded primarily through an External Aid Project by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), with a loan of approximately $112 million (around Rs 1000 crores). The funding follows an 80:20 ratio, with 20% contributed by the Government of Assam. The foundation stone was laid by then-Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 15, 2021, and the Bhumi Puja was performed by current Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 6, 2022.

Spanning 85 acres (approximately 250 bighas) of land, the campus is designed as a green, environmentally sustainable facility. It incorporates features such as an effluent treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, solar energy for energy conservation, and climate-resilient infrastructure to promote a nature-friendly environment.

The university aims to deliver industry-aligned, flexible skill education and training, with a special focus on Assam and the Northeast region. Key objectives include developing robust management, operating, and faculty systems, creating environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient facilities, designing and delivering programs relevant to industry needs, and strengthening applied research, development, and international/regional cooperation in skills education.

ASU will eventually feature 12 departments, including Engineering, Management and Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Forestry, Digital Technology, Textiles, Media/Entertainment/Communications, Logistics and Transport, Tourism/Hospitality/Wellness, Development of TVET Practitioners, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Distance & Lifelong Learning.

