Assam: Some districts successful in ramping up fish production in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam is yet to become self-sufficient in terms of fish production, but some districts are doing comparatively well in trying to bridge the gap between demand and supply of fish in the state.

According to state Fishery Department sources, an increasing trend in fish production has been recorded, and in 2023–24, Assam produced 4.74 lakh MT of fish, as compared to 4.43 lakh MT in 2022–23. Fish farmers in a few districts have done a commendable job. For example, the top fish-producing district is Nagaon, with a production of 0.5652 lakh MT in 2023-24. In second place is Cachar district, with a production of 0.400 lakh MT. Then comes Morigaon with 0.2404 lakh MT, Sivasagar with 0.2366, Hailakandi with 0.2065 lakh MT, Lakhimpur with 0.1942 lakh MT, Karimganj with 0.1906 lakh MT, Kamrup with 0.1960 lakh MT, Tinsukia with 0.1873 lakh MT, Barpeta with 0.1871 lakh MT, and Hojai with 0.1533 lakh MT, which have increased their fish output in recent years.

Three districts in Barak Valley, namely Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, have emerged on top in fish production, giving the Barak Valley a good name in terms of fish production.

However, the 15 remaining districts in the state are yet to ramp up their production to meet the demand for fish, which is a staple diet for the Assamese people. The districts of Goalpara, Chirang, Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, South Salmara-Mankachar, Majuli, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, and Kamrup (Metro) have not been able to increase fish production in terms of the successful districts, like those in Barak Valley.

Due to inadequate production, the state’s demand for fish is met by imports from other states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Assam produced 3.31 lakh MT of fish in 2018-19 and imported 12641 MT. In 2019-20, the state’s production was 3.37 lakh MT, and imports of 20072 MT were made. In 2020-21, Assam’s own production was 3.93 lakh MT, while imports amounted to 12828 MT. In 2021-22, production was 4.17 lakh MT, while 22731 MT of fish were imported. In 2022–23, the production was 4.43 lakh MT, and imports touched a record of 26430 MT. Last year, against 4.74 lakh MT of own production, the state imported 18240 MT of fish from other states.

Also Read: Cash crunch major hurdle in fish production: Department of Fisheries