Assam: Special Revision 2026 of electoral rolls underway in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting across the state from Saturday, the process for Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls has been initiated. SR is being done in the state for the first time. Earlier, Special Summary Revision (SSR) was conducted more often, and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted a few times to update the electoral rolls in the state.

The last SIR was conducted in the state in 2005. Last year, SSR was conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

House-to-house (H2H) verification by BLOs started across the state on November 22, 2025, as part of the SR of the electoral rolls in the state of Assam, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. A total of 29,656 BLOs have been engaged for this verification process, against the same number of polling stations in the state. The BLOs will be covering a total of 2,52,02,775 voters. The recognized national and state political parties have appointed 61,533 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist in the process, and direction has already been given by the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, to the District Election Officers to seek cooperation from the BLAs in every step of preparation of Electoral Rolls.

The important dates of SR, 2026: November 22 to December 20, 2025—H2H verification through BLOs; December 27—publication of integrated draft electoral roll; December 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026—period for filing claims & objections; by February 2, 2026—disposal of claims and objections; and February 10, 2026—final publication of electoral roll. The Assam Assembly Election 2026 will be conducted on the basis of the final electoral rolls published by ECI.

The Election Department, Assam, has urged the public to actively participate in the revision process, especially during the period for filing claims and objections. In a bid to ensure transparency, there is an appeal mechanism for the decision made by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). An appeal may be filed against any decision of the ERO to the District Magistrate, and a second appeal against the decision of the first Appellate may be filed before the CEO, Assam, within the stipulated time and in the prescribed manner. All eligible citizens have been requested to cooperate with the entire election machinery, including BLOs, during the house-to-house verification and to file their claims and objections/corrections within the stipulated period to ensure an error-free electoral roll in Assam.

