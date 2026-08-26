Assam: Sribhumi GST Raids Recover Rs 1.80 Crore From Rubber Traders

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The GST raid at Ratabari continued today as part of a major GST enforcement operation presently underway in Sribhumi district. So far the investigation team has recovered Rs. 1.80 crore of tax.

The GST enforcement operation in Sribhumi district is ongoing against five businessmen engaged in the rubber trade. The operation is being conducted by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, under the leadership of Manuj Kr Dowari, Superintendent of State Tax, with assistance from the Assam Police.

"There are still many traders in Sribhumi district where operations will be conducted. The investigation team has found a huge amount of tax evasion in the rubber trading," said Manuj Kr Dowari.

The operation is presently underway in the Ratabari and Patharkandi areas of Sribhumi district, Superintendent of State Tax, Dowari, said, adding that a taxpayer in Patharkandi has been summoned to Guwahati.

Earlier, Dowari said that during the initial analysis, it was found that the taxpayers being investigated were supposedly using ineligible or fake Input Tax Credits (ITC) to pay their GST dues. The suspected practice may have resulted in substantial loss of revenue to the government exchequer, he pointed out.

"The operation will continue for many days. So far we have recovered Rs. 1.80 crore as tax," Dowari revealed.

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