Assam: Srimanta Sankardev’s Tirobhav Tithi observed Across the State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To commemorate Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev's Tirobhav Tithi, xatras and naamghars across the state today reverberated with naam, kirtan, Bhagavad path, and sounds of khol and taal. This is the sacred Assamese month of Bhado, and the Tirobhav Tithi of both Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhadev occurs in this month. Today is the eighth day of Bhado of the Bhaskarabda, or Assamese Calendar.

Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, also referred to as the 'Gurujona', was born at Batadrava in the Nagaon district. Droves of devotees descended on the Batadrava Than from early in the morning today. Naam Prasanga started in the very early hours on Monday.

On the other hand, the birthplace of Madhabdev at Letekupukhuri in the Lakhimpur district also saw hundreds of devotees gathering at different xatras in the area from very early on in the day. The ceremonies on this holy occasion started with Borgeet, Ghoxa Path, Bhagabad Path, Khol Badan, etc. and continued throughout the day.

Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev passed away at Cooch Behar in neighbouring West Bengal. Madhupur Satra, located there, also saw a slew of activities connected with the commemoration of the Tirobhav Tithi of the Gurujona.

The occasion was also observed in Barpeta, which is considered the seat of creation of both Mahapurush. The xatras in Barpeta, including the famous Barpeta Satra, also witnessed throngs of devotees paying homage to the Neo-Vaishnavite saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

Meanwhile, the Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar in the Jorhat district, the Shri Shri Athkhelia Naamghar in the Golaghat district, and several xatras and naamghars in Majuli organised commemorative ceremonies on a huge scale.

On this holy occasion, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his handle on X to say, "On his Tirobhav Tithi, I offer my prayers to Assam's spiritual guide, our guiding light, the conscience keeper of Assam's society, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev... Our Govt is working dedicatedly to further his vision far and wide and preserve his unique creations through a series of actions... May Gurujona's blessings guide us all in our path and help Assam realise its goals."

Also Read: Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s 95th annual session public meet held