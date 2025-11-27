Assam: State Cabinet Accepts GoM Report for Grant of ST Status

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet today accepted the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) in connection with the proposal for the grant of ST status to six ethnic groups - Moran, Matak, Tai Ahom, Tea Tribes, Chutia and Koch Rajbongshi.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Department of Tribal Affairs will hand over the report to the Speaker tomorrow. We'll request the Speaker to allow the government to table the report in the current Assembly session. Our efforts will be according ST status to the six ethnic groups without hampering the existing STs of the state."

The Chief Minister said, "The cabinet decided to hand over three bighas of land to the Cultural Affairs Department, instead of one bigha, for the construction of a world-class museum. The cabinet decided to make the museum spacious to display exhibits of national and international museums, besides Vrindavani Vastra."

The Chief Minister further said that the government will distribute appointment letters to selected candidates for the posts of police constables, commandos, etc., on December 3, 2025.

He said that the central launch of the Orunodoi Scheme for the BTR will be on December 12, 2025, in Kokrajhar. He also said that the government would pay from November 28 an amount of Rs 300 per month to each student going to appear in the HSLC examination as promised.

