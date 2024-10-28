Assam: State Cabinet Takes Key Decisions

3% hike in DA,

Tea workers and employees with salaries above Rs 15,000 to get PF, Approves Rs 205 crore to NRL as equity infusion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A few days to go before Diwali, the state cabinet today gave some good news to state government employees as well as tea garden workers and employees. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday morning decided to enhance the dearness allowance by 3% and also bring into the purview of the Provident Fund the workers and employees of tea gardens with a salary of more than Rs 15,000 per month, which was not the case earlier.

Along with these two decisions, the cabinet took a slew of decisions. In this regard, the CM spoke to the media and also highlighted on social media the decisions taken by the cabinet.

According to the CM, the Cabinet has approved Amendment of Para 22 and 29 of the Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund & Pension Fund Scheme, 1968, which will now allow P.F. deductions from the class of employees who get over and above the salary of Rs 15,000 and thereby remove the ambiguity and inconsistency regarding deduction of PF from employees. All employees will thus be entitled to benefits of the Provident Fund, irrespective of their salary bracket.

Another cabinet decision is the hike in Dearness Allowance. Following the Union government’s decision to hike rates of Dearness Allowance (DA)/Dearness Relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners, the Assam Cabinet has also accorded approval to hike the DA/DR of state government employees and pensioners by 3%. With this hike, the DA/DR for state government employees and pensioners will now be 53% by July 1st, 2024. The enhanced rate of 53% DA/DR shall be paid along with the monthly pay/pension of October 2024 and will be payable in November 2024. The arrears DA/DR for the months of July, August, September, and October 2024 will be provided in four (4) equal installments in the months of December 2024, January, February, and March 2025, respectively.

Another significant decision taken by the state cabinet is regarding Equity Infusion in NRL. As per the 3rd Cash Call of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to infuse equity against the 26% stake of the Assam government in the Mini Ratna CPSE, the Cabinet has approved the release of Rs 205.72 crore to NRL. This infusion will significantly boost NRL’s expansion activities and create job opportunities for the youth.

In a move towards a Green Energy Regime, the Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between M/s Reliance Bio-Energy Limited and the Government of Assam for promoting the compressed biogas sector in the state. This initiative will ensure: reduction of pollution created by fossil fuels without endangering food security; and significant employment and income for the farmers by developing a bio-value chain ecosystem.

To give fillip to rural development through connectivity and irrigation, the state Cabinet has accorded approval to the construction of 97 rural roads and 70 minor irrigation projects in the state. The projects will improve connectivity in 23 districts and aid farmers in 28 districts of Assam. These projects will be executed at a cost of Rs 428.62 crore under NABARD’s RIDF-XXX scheme.

With the view to promoting Assam’s historic Raax festivals with a unique heritage and supporting their growth, the Cabinet has accorded approval to financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to Raax committees in the state. This decision will benefit nearly 2,000 Live Raax festivals. Raax organized with idols will not receive this assistance. The requirement of paying fees for obtaining permission to organize Raax Mahotsavs has also been waived off for everyone.

To ensure public health and ensure timely and affordable treatment of patients in the state, the Cabinet has accorded approval to sanction Rs 175 crore for procurement of drugs, surgical supplies, and consumables. The scheme will ensure provisioning of essential drugs, surgical items, consumables, and linens free of charge to all Medical College Hospitals of the state, including super-speciality treatment in 12 Medical Colleges, Cancer Institute & Regional Dental College, and Tea Garden Hospitals.

To ensure proper governance in Patharkandi, the Cabinet has accorded ex post facto approval to the creation of the Patharkandi Municipal Board under Section 4 of the Assam Municipal Act, 1956.

Assam’s celebrated archer Jayanta Talukdar has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam Police. The cabinet appointed the archer to recognize his achievements. Talukdar has won many laurels for the state and the nation, including bronze medals at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Today’s cabinet meeting also sanctioned Rs 150 crores for the MOITRI scheme to improve the overall Assam Police infrastructure and create the New Election Establishment at Tamulpur.

Also Read: Assam: Uncontrolled Price Surge Exposes Department's Lack of Regulatory Grip