Assam: State flood situation improves, but over 2 lakh people still affected

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the rainfall decreasing over the state in the last few days, the flood situation is gradually improving. However, more than two lakh people are still affected.

The floods are still affecting 810 villages in 11 districts: Kamrup, Bajali, Hojai, Barpeta, Udalguri, Karimganj, Cachar, Nagaon, Nalbari, Goalpara, and Darrang. As of date, the worst-affected district is Kamrupm with 288 villages, followed by Karimganj district with 248 villages.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a population of 2,07,502 is still affected in 25 revenue circles in 11 districts. 107 relief camps are operating as of date, and 12,081 people are taking shelter. The highest number of people taking shelter in relief camps is in Karimganj, where 11,161 people are still taking shelter.

On Sunday, the Kushiyara river was flowing above the danger level in Karimganj district.

