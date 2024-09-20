Assam: State government appeals to cancel Jinki Mili’s bail in online trading scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has appealed before the Gauhati High Court to cancel the pre-arrest bail granted to Jinki Mili, the sister-in-law of Sumi Bora, one of the accused in the online trading scam worth crores. Jinki Mili's bail on Wednesday cost additional public prosecutor his job, as he was relieved from his post at the HC. The state judicial department, in an order on Wednesday, relieved Bidyut Bikash Gogoi from the post of Additional Public Prosecutor at Gauhati High Court. Moreover, dealing assistants Kamal Nath, Brojen Kumar Das, and Arup Deka were also suspended for their roles in the bail fiasco.

It was pointed out that Bidyut Bikash Gogoi did not oppose Jinki Mili's bail application as vehemently as the situation warranted. Moreover, he allegedly desisted from laying all facts about Jinki's relationship with Sumi Borah before the court.

The hearing in the matter will be conducted on Monday (September 23).

