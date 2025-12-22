Assam: State GST Continues Raid on McLeod Russel for 5th Day

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The State GST Department, Assam, continued its raid for the 5th consecutive day today at the Kolkata-based major tea company McLeod Russel India Pvt. Ltd at its principal place of business in the state, located at Amingaon. McLeod Russel owns more than 30 tea estates in Assam.

The team is led by Superintendent of State Tax, GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Monuj Kumar Dowari. So far the company has failed to produce any documents related to the discrepancies in their GST profile before the investigating team.

The total amount of GST discrepancies detected by the investigating team is more than Rs 50 crore, according to sources.

The main allegation against the company is availing fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) from non-existent firms.

The sources also stated that neither the directors nor any authorized representatives of the company have appeared before the investigating team. There is total non-cooperation from the company with the investigation process. The non-cooperation may result in grave consequences for the company, the sources affirmed.

The investigating team also visited the godowns of the tea company. McLeod Russel India Pvt. Ltd has 3 godowns located in Guwahati.

Aditya Khaitan is the MD of the company, while Amritanshu Khaitan is the Director.

