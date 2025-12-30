Assam: State shivers under cold, foggy conditions

6-degree drop in Guwahati’s max temperature

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With foggy conditions prevailing in almost all places in the state, including Guwahati, a sharp drop in the temperature was felt on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded in Guwahati was 6 degrees Celsius below the normal.

Residents in Guwahati woke up to a foggy morning and a biting chill in the air. Across Assam, Dhubri recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees below the normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.9 degrees.

In Guwahati, the maximum temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is 6 degrees below the normal temperature. The minimum temperature was 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Dibrugarh recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius today.

Tezpur also recorded a big difference in temperatures, with a maximum temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was 6.3 degrees Celsius below the normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Warning of more fog to come, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the IMD in Guwahati issued a weather bulletin for the next 24 hours, which said, "Dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam."

RMC's local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood said, "Moderate to dense fog in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 20°C & 16°C, respectively, in the next 24 hours."

