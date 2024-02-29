Assam State Transport Corporation Losses Exceed its Revenue

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is barely surviving, with its losses mounting every year, as compared to the revenue being earned by this ‘white elephant.’

In the financial year 2022–23, the ASTC ran with losses amounting to Rs 83 crore, and the losses are only expected to increase in FY 2023–24, with a month to go before it comes to an end.

The revenue earned by ASTC comprises both operating revenue and non-operating revenue, according to an ASTC official. During 2021–22, the operating revenue collected by ASTC was Rs 70.44 crore, and the non-operating revenue coming into its coffers was pegged at Rs 9.74 crore. In 2022–23, the operating revenue collected was Rs 104.15 crore, while the non-operating revenue was Rs 20.69 crore. In 2023–24 (until January), earnings through operating revenue stood at Rs 77.17 crore, and those through non-operating revenue were Rs 15 crore. The operating revenue also comprises the privately owned buses operating ‘under ASTC,’ which contributed Rs 10.15 crore in 2021–22, Rs 14.75 crore in 2022–23, and Rs 10.37 crore in 2023–24 (until January). Currently, the number of privately owned buses operating under the ASTC is 1380, while the ASTC’s own buses number 1121. Of its own fleet of 1121 buses, 127 are not running.

ASTC has been operating since March 31, 1970. The total staff manning this loss-making corporation presently stands at 904, while contractual employees number 2150. Many of its own employees were given the ‘golden handshake’ through the VRS in the last FY.

With the introduction of 100 new ‘green’ electric buses in and around Guwahati recently and another 100 to come onto the roads soon, it remains to be seen whether the ASTC can change its fortunes or if the downward slide continues further.

