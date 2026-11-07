Assam: Suspected poachers open fire inside Kawasing Reserve Forest, forest personnel retaliate

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A fresh intrusion by a group of suspected poachers into Kawasing Reserve Forest under the Rani Forest Range, along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-State border, and reported firing incident has raised concerns over forest security. The incident reportedly took place around 7.20 pm on Thursday under the jurisdiction of the Sukurberia Beat Office.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Sukurberia beat officer Siddharth Sinha said he received information during the night that suspected poachers had fired four rounds inside the forest. Acting on the information, a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and fired two rounds in response. However, the suspected poachers managed to flee from the area.

Sinha further said that a team of forest personnel revisited the spot around 6 am on Friday and recovered some materials, including torches and batteries, which are suspected to have been left behind by the group.

When contacted, Rani range officer Roji Barman told this correspondent that she suspected the group had entered the forest with the intention of hunting monkeys.

It may be mentioned that a similar incident was reported from the same forest on August 15 this year. Despite repeated such incidents, including poaching, no arrests have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, local residents have expressed concern over the forest department's operational approach. They alleged that forest personnel often enter the forest making considerable noise, using torchlights and bursting firecrackers, thereby alerting suspected poachers to their presence and allowing them an opportunity to escape.

Repeated occurrence of such incidents has raised questions over the effectiveness of anti-poaching operations and surveillance along the inter-state border.

Residents have urged the forest department to strengthen patrolling and adopt more effective measures to prevent further incursions and protect the forest reserve.

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