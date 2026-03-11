Assam Tea Garden Workers to Get Rs 280 Daily Wage in Brahmaputra Valley From April 1

Tea garden workers in Assam will see their minimum daily wages rise by Rs 30 from April 1, 2026, following a notification issued by the Department of Labour Welfare acting on the Assam Cabinet's approval.

Workers in the Brahmaputra Valley will receive Rs 280 per day, up from the existing Rs 250, while those in the Barak Valley will receive Rs 258 per day, up from Rs 228. The hike applies to workers in both large and small tea gardens across both valleys.

