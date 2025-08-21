Assam: Teacher held for alleged sexual misconduct in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A teacher of Bartari Anchalik Higher Secondary School under Palasbari constituency was detained following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving three girl students of Class VI on Tuesday.

According to sources, the students informed their parents about the matter, after which guardians and local residents gathered at the school and held a public meeting. The meeting was chaired by school management committee president Rubul Nath and attended by Headmaster Abinash Sadhagar, CRC official Lakhyajyoti Das, along with several guardians, who collectively demanded strong action.

Based on a written complaint lodged by the Headmaster, a team from Kukurmara police outpost led by Officer-In-Charge Kalpana Devi arrived at the school and took the teacher, identified as Akhil Kalita of Bor Tezpur village into custody. He was later taken to Chhaygaon police station for further investigation.

Locals have also alleged that Kalita had faced similar complaints in the past during his service at another school in Boko. Police said that necessary legal procedures were being followed, while residents demanded that strict action be ensured.

