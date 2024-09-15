Assam: Teak Logs Seized Under Singra Forest Range in Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: Hahim Forest Beat Office seized around 10 pieces of Teak trees from Gorukata area, some 2 kilometres from Hahim Beat Office under Singra Forest Range on Saturday. However, the local people of the Hahim area alleged that though the forest office got the information on Friday evening, they did not take any action.

Kamal Deka, beat officer of the Hahim said that the area is close to the Assam- Meghalaya border area, that is why they did not take any action. Later, media personnel visited the area and informed the matter to the DFO West Division Dimpy Bora.

Meanwhile, a villager of the area Win R. Marak said that the area falls under the Assam state territory and the place where miscreants chopped off two teak trees is in Assam Forest area. DFO Dimpy Bora immediately took action and with the help of the Singra Forest Range Staff, on Saturday the Forest department seized the pieces of the Teak trees. Meanwhile, the Ranger of the Singra Forest Bhargab Hazarika said that the area does not fall under the forest area. The market value of the teak trees is around 2 lakhs rupees.

