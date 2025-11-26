Assam: Tewary Panel Justifies Holding Elections Amid Tensions

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Tewary Commission said that “the issue of foreigners, language, etc., had been agitating in the minds of the people for the last several decades, exploding into violence on several previous occasions. Most of these disturbances were not related to elections. Moreover, if the proposition is accepted that no election should be held if there is a threat of violence, then it will be accepting the worst form of political outrage, brigandage and blackmail, which will have the most serious implications. It will mean that the entire democratic process can be brought to a grinding halt by such threats.

“AASU and AAGSP are primarily responsible for launching the agitation and for its consequences. The whole situation got out of their control, and the violence resulted in an enormous loss of human lives and property. Once again, it has been demonstrated that the violence does not solve the problem. It only complicates it further. It is true that the extent and the intensity of the agitation exceeded the original assessment, but the developing situation was handled firmly and in a determined manner within the limitation of the resources. There were lapses of individuals, but the system worked well.”

Paragraph 17.7 of the report said, “It is entirely unwarranted to give a communal colour to the incidents under inquiry. All sections of society suffered as a result of the senseless violence. The victims were not confined to one religion, ethnic or linguistic group… If there is Nellie, also, there is also a Chamaria or a Nalbari or the incidents in the areas of the Kamrup Police Station.”

Paragraph 17.8 of the report said, “The composition and distribution of population in Assam is such that one group which constitutes a majority in one area is a minority in another area. Once violence is spread, there is a chain reaction of attacks and counterattacks. The entire society and its constituents suffered in the engulfing madness.”

Paragraph 17.9 of the report said, “The fear of the Assamese of being overwhelmed by numbers is not imaginary. The danger of Assamese identity was seen long ago not by any previous incarnation of AASU or AAGSP, but by the British administrators and census commissioners who did not suffer either for pride or prejudice nor had they any personal or group interest in the matter. There is appreciation in various quarters that the Assamese identity must be preserved. It will help in building a cordial atmosphere if the minority themselves come forward in identifying the infiltrators.”

Paragraph 17.11 of the report said, “Land has been the main source of livelihood of the Assamese. Occupation of lands by the migrants is one of the greatest irritants. Any settlement of lands in the names of tillers, irrespective of their status as citizens, will be inadvisable. Land has been the main attraction of the illegal immigrants.”

Paragraph 17.29 of the report said, “It should be realized that the youth of Assam has been organizing ability and a capacity to make sacrifices. Let them put the rare qualities to the ennobling and fruitful task of nation building. It is hoped that the state government led by the dynamic and sagacious Chief Minister, who has faced courageously the attempts on his life, will take the initiative once again in finding mutually acceptable solutions to the problems that have already been identified.”

