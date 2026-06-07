Assam: Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026 begins; participation heavy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The second edition of the Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026 began on Saturday with a colourful two-day programme aimed at promoting the region’s world-famous GI-tagged litchi and strengthening market opportunities for growers.

The festival, organised by the Sonitpur district administration in collaboration with various government agencies and institutions, witnessed the participation of over 50 exhibitors, 30 farmer groups, and several domestic and international buyers. A special book on Tezpur litchi, edited by noted academic Dr Bhupen Saikia, was released during the inaugural session. A commemorative postal cover dedicated to the Tezpur Litchi Festival was also unveiled by the Department of Posts. Ten progressive litchi growers were felicitated for their contribution to litchi cultivation, while NCC cadets received litchi saplings from the Indian Army.

Addressing the gathering, Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta praised the unique taste and quality of Tezpur litchi and assured support to farmers. Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava announced a proposed ‘Ghore Ghore Litchi’ initiative under which 20,000 households would be provided improved litchi saplings.

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