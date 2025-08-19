Assam: Three earthquakes in state within 9 days

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In between August 10 and August 18, 2025, three earthquakes with epicentres located in Assam struck the state, with the latest occurring at 12.09 PM today. The epicentre of Monday's quake, of magnitude 4.3, was located in the Nagaon region.

Moreover, during the month of July, 2025, four earthquakes occurred within the territory of Assam.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, in the span between August 10 and August 18, 2025, the three quakes that occurred in Assam had their epicentres within the state. The first quake of magnitude 2.9 was recorded on August 10 at 19:55:17 IST at Latitude 26.22° N and Longitude 91.30° E. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km in the Nalbari region of Assam.

The second quake was recorded at 12:57:37 IST on August 11 with a magnitude of 3.1. The quake was centred at Latitude 25.86° N and Longitude 93.42° E, with the epicentre at a depth of 5 km, in the Karbi Anglong region.

Today's earthquake, which is the latest of the three, was of magnitude 4.3 and occurred at 12:09:33 IST. The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of 35 km, was located at Latitude 26.28° N and Longitude 92.71° E, in the Nagaon region.

Monday's earthquake was felt by residents in Guwahati too, apart from other parts of the state.

An earlier report on Real Time Earthquake Location, released by the National Centre for Seismology for the month of July, stated that a total of 39 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory, of which 8 earthquakes occurred in Haryana and 4 each in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and the Andaman Sea during the period July 1-31, 2025. Out of the total of 39 earthquakes, 15 and 10 earthquakes occurred in the North and Northeast regions, respectively.

