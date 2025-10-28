Assam: Three Lives Lost Over Speeding Car Crash On NH-27 At Slichang, Jagiroad

According to police sources, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01EW-6546, was carrying five occupants at the time of the collision.

Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, a gynaecologist at Morigaon Civil Hospital, had previously come into the spotlight in September after performing 21 caesarean deliveries within a 10-hour span. The district health authority subsequently issued him a show-cause notice over alleged violations of sterilisation and patient-safety norms.

The marathon surgical session, conducted between 3:40 pm on 5 September and 1:50 am on 6 September, prompted the Additional District Commissioner (Health) to seek detailed reports for each operation. At the time, Dr Bordoloi defended his actions, stating that he was competent to perform multiple emergency surgeries within a limited timeframe.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, including whether over-speeding was the primary cause of the accident.