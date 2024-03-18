Assam: Three National Highway projects worth Rs 1810 crore on the anvil

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to improve road connectivity and develop the infrastructure in Assam, the Government of India has taken up three new National Highway improvement projects at an awarded cost of Rs 1,810 crore.

For the supervision of the projects during the construction phase, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has decided to appoint independent engineers to provide the required consultancy services. Regarding this, the NHIDCL issued a notice inviting tender before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

The three new projects comprise two road stretches in Lower Assam on the NH-17 and one stretch in Barak Valley on the NH-37.

The two projects for Lower Assam are: widening and improvement to 4 (four) Lane with Paved Shoulder for Package-1 of Bilasipara- Guwahati Road (NH-17) in the section from near Chirakuta to near Mowatari, before Chapar Bypass on Hybrid Annuity Mode mode; and widening and improvement to 4 (four) Lane with Paved Shoulder for Package-2 of Bilasipara- Guwahati Road (NH-17), for the section near Mowatari, before Chapar Bypass to Tulungia (junction with NH-117) on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The total length of the first project, in the section of NH-17 from near Chirakuta to near Mowatari, before the Chapar Bypass, is 17.73 km, with an awarded cost of Rs 575 crore. In the second project, from near Mowatari, before the Chapar Bypass, to Tulungia, NH-17, the total length of the road to be improved is 26.82 km, with an awarded cost of Rs 759.18 crore.

The third new road project involves four-laning of the stretch from Silchar (near Nutan Dayapur village) to Budha Nagar for the section under Package: SJ-1 of NH-37 under Bharatmala Pariyojna, also on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The length of this stretch of NH-37 to be improved is 20 km, with an awarded cost of Rs 476 crore.

