Assam: Three New African Swine Fever Epicentres Found

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three epicentres of ASF (African Swine Fever) – two in Majuli and one at Khanapara in Guwahati – were found today. With these three, over 400 ASF epicentres were detected in the state this year, which proved to be the worst year since 2020 insofar as ASF is concerned. According to sources in the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, the epicentre found at Khanapara in Guwahati is a pig farm. Culling of the pigs in the farm is a must. The department further said that over 18,000 pigs have been culled in the state this year. The affected farmers will get compensation as per the central government norms, the department said.

