Assam Tightens Food Safety Rules After Paneer Samples Fail Quality Tests

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Assam government has imposed a statewide, one-year prohibition on the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of non-standardised, non-compliant and unauthorised dairy analogue products being misrepresented as genuine paneer and other standardised dairy products.

The prohibition order, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Assam, under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, comes after laboratory examinations of paneer and other dairy-type product samples collected from different districts during enforcement drives revealed multiple instances of non-compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

The laboratory findings cited in the order revealed deficiencies in milk fat, excessive moisture, presence of starch and detection of vegetable or foreign fats, besides other non-permitted or undeclared ingredients in samples represented or sold as paneer.

Taking note of the findings and the potential for consumer deception, the commissioner stated that the substitution of milk fat or milk solids with vegetable oils, vegetable fats or other non-dairy ingredients in products marketed as paneer could mislead consumers about their actual identity and composition, warranting immediate regulatory intervention in the interest of public health.

With immediate effect from the date of publication or notification, food business operators have been prohibited from manufacturing, processing, packing, storing, distributing, transporting, selling, offering for sale or otherwise dealing in products covered under the order anywhere in Assam.

The prohibition will remain in force for one year unless withdrawn, modified, superseded or extended earlier in accordance with law.

The order specifically covers products sold as paneer despite failing to meet the prescribed standards under Regulation 2.1.16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. It also covers products containing vegetable oil, foreign or non-milk fats and other non-dairy ingredients in substitution for milk, milk fat or milk solids in violation of applicable standards, as well as products deceptively labelled or presented as genuine paneer.

Significantly, the order makes it clear that a product cannot be sold or represented as paneer merely because it resembles paneer in appearance, texture or use if its composition does not conform to the prescribed standard.

Food business operators dealing in paneer and dairy products have been directed to immediately discontinue the manufacture, sale, distribution, import and use of products covered by the prohibition.

They must also verify the identity, composition, source and regulatory status of procured products, maintain proper procurement and stock records, and segregate and withdraw any suspected non-compliant stock from sale or use.

The order also places specific responsibility on hotels, restaurants, caterers, institutional kitchens, cloud kitchens, eateries and other food service establishments to procure and use only legally compliant and appropriately labelled food products.

Warning of strict action against violations, the order stated that food business operators found contravening the order would face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including penalties for substandard and unsafe food, adulterants and other offences. Depending on the nature of the violation, action may also include suspension or cancellation of licences, recall of food products and prosecution wherever warranted.

The order directed food safety officers and designated officers to undertake inspections, sampling and verification of records to ensure strict enforcement across their respective jurisdictions.

The prohibition order has been circulated to all district commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations, the Health and Family Welfare Department and other authorities concerned, with directions to ensure compliance and wide publicity in the interest of consumer awareness and public health.

The commissioner clarified that the order does not prohibit dairy analogue products that are lawfully manufactured and marketed in accordance with applicable standards, provided they are separately identified and appropriately labelled under the regulatory framework.

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