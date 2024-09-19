Assam to have India’s 2nd National Cyber Forensic Lab in state

MoU signed with MHA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to set up a National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

The purpose of this laboratory is to assist law enforcement agencies in conducting forensic analysis of digital evidence, primarily to investigate, prevent, and prosecute complex cybercrimes by utilizing advanced digital technology to support their investigations. It essentially acts as a central hub for analysing cybercrime evidence and supporting investigations with expert analysis.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Prime Minister has moved towards the establishment of India’s second NCFL under the ‘safe cyberspace campaign’. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for considering Assam for the said step at this moment.”

In 2023, Assam had 7,621 registered cyber fraud cases. And this year, hundreds of such cases have been registered in the state that is witnessing a rising trend of such crimes.

According to sources, a workshop held in Guwahati last year served as a crucible, forging unity among diverse law-enforcement agencies to tackle the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrimes in the state.

According to sources, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) formed as many as seven joint cyber coordination teams, including one in Guwahati, based on cybercrime hotspots/areas having multi-jurisdictional issues, by onboarding states to enhance the coordination framework among the law-enforcement agencies of the state.

According to sources, NCFL will provide early-stage cyberforensic assistance to investigating officers of the state police. It provides necessary forensic support in case of evidence related to cybercrimes, preserving the evidence and its analysis in line with provisions of the IT Act and the Evidence Act, and reducing turnout time.

A top police official said, “NCFL is a facility for forensic analysis and investigation of cybercrimes by use of the latest digital technology to support investigations undertaken by law enforcement agencies.”

Also Read: Ministry of Home Affairs helps 18 states to get cyber forensic labs (sentinelassam.com)