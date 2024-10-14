Assam to observe Bhasa Gourav Saptah from November 3-9: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in recognition of the Centre's recognition of the Assamese language as a 'Classical language', Assam will celebrate the achievement by observing 'Bhasa Gourav Saptah' from November 3 to 9, 2024.

Stating this here today on his social media handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially recognized Assamese as a Classical Language. To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from November 3 to 9, 2024. The Chief Minister said, "As a part of the Bhasa Gourav Saptah, universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host special events to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD".

The celebration of the week will also give an opportunity to the people of Assam to express their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant gesture towards Assam's cultural and language heritage.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also sought cooperation from all sections of the people of the state to make the celebration of the 'Bhasa Gourav Saptah' a grand success.

