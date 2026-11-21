STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly finding applications in classroom teaching and academic activities, Assam is set to train 20,000 teachers in AI literacy through a structured programme aimed at integrating AI tools into everyday teaching practices.

Samagra Shiksha Asom (SSA) has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras for implementation of the Bodhan AI application-based training programme, which will equip teachers with skills in AI-assisted lesson planning, content creation, assessment design and evaluation. The training will be rolled out in two phases, covering 10,000 teachers each.

According to a communication by SSA to district mission coordinators, the first phase will be conducted through a self-paced learning track on the DIKSHA portal from November 23 to December 6.

The second phase will comprise a 10-day online, trainer-led programme beginning December 1, and will cover another 10,000 teachers through 20 sessions conducted in morning and evening slots, with 500 teachers in each session. Each session will be of 210 minutes, including 135 minutes of core training.

Teachers completing the programme will receive certification through the DIKSHA platform.

SSA has asked teachers to complete their registration by November 22 through the registration portal provided by Bodhan AI.

District programme officers (teacher training) have been instructed to ensure registration and participation of teachers in the training programme so that they can complete the course and obtain certification.