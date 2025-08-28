Assam Tops List in Crude Oil & Gas Royalty

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has topped the list of states receiving royalty from crude oil and gas in 2024-25.

According to statistics of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Assam received Rs 3766.01 crore in royalties (provisional) from crude oil and gas production in 2024-25. Assam received the highest amount of royalty among the ten crude oil and gas producing states in the country.

Other oil and gas producing states received royalties amounting to Rs 364.57 crore by Andhra Pradesh, Rs 29.39 crore by Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 3330.15 crore by Gujarat, Rs 11 crore by Jharkhand, Rs 86.2 crore by Madhya Pradesh, Rs 3470.33 crore by Rajasthan, Rs 409.57 crore by Tamil Nadu, Rs 114.76 crore by Tripura, and Rs 0.01 crore by West Bengal in 2024-25.

The Union Ministry also revealed the royalty breakup received by Assam from 2020-21 to 2023-24 as Rs 1432.08 crore in 2020-21, Rs 2475.63 crore in 2021-22, Rs 3977.2 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 3672.33 crore in 2023-24. The Union Ministry sourced the statistics from its Petroleum Planning and Analysis cell (PPAC).

Also Read: Assam Contributes 15% Of Country's Crude Oil And 14% Of Its Natural Gas: Petroluem Minister Hardeep Puri