Assam turnout above national average: Election Commission of India

ECI ranks Assam 3rd in phase I and 2nd in phase II

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Last night, the Election Commission of India revealed the state-wise detailed turnout of voters at polling stations in Phases I and II. It was discovered that Assam’s voter turnout exceeded the national average in both phases.

In Phase I, Assam was ranked 3rd, while the second ranking was given to Assam in Phase II. Polling in Assam was conducted on April 19 for Phase I and on April 26 for Phase II.

According to ECI, the national turnout in phase I was 66.14%, while Assam recorded a turnout of 78.25%. In Phase I, polling was conducted in 21 states around the country, and polling took place in 102 parliamentary constituencies, including five in Assam. The constituencies where polling was held in Assam were Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Kaziranga. Only Lakshadweep and Tripura recorded a higher turnout than Assam, but, interestingly, there was only one parliamentary constituency where polling was done in each of the states. Lakhsadweep registered a voter turnout of 84.16% and Tripura 81.48 in phase I.

The ECI also stated that, in phase II, the national average in voter turnout was 66.71, while Assam recorded a turnout of 81.17%. Polling was conducted in 88 parliamentary constituencies in 13 states in phase II. Only Manipur registered a higher turnout than Assam, with 84.85%. However, in Manipur too, polling was done for only one constituency, unlike in Assam, where polling was done for a total of five parliamentary constituencies: Darrang-Udalguri, Nagaon, Silchar, Karimganj, and Diphu.

The turnout will see another minor change when the postal ballots are counted on the counting day of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 4, the ECI also said.

It is significant to note that the overall voter turnout in Assam in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was 81.60%.

