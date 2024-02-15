Assam: Two ACS officers suspended in fraud case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two ACS officials arrested for their involvement in fabricating land records and preparing counterfeit land documents were placed under suspension through a notification issued by the Personnel Department.

Lakhyajit Duwaria, deputy secretary in the Medical Education & Research Department, and Lakshya Jyoti Das, additional district commissioner at Rupahihat, Nagaon, were placed under suspension from their date of arrest. Both were arrested on the same day—January 31, 2024—for the crime of preparation of counterfeit land records.

Lakhyajit Duwaria was arrested in connection with a case (no. 357/2023) filed at Bharalumukh police station, while Lakshya Jyoti Das was arrested in connection with case no. 42/2024 filed at Dispur police station.

