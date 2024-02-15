Assam: Two more Congress MLAs pledge support to BJP government

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a big blow to the Congress party, two of its MLAs officially declared that they would work in support of the BJP-led government.

Congress working president and Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and former minister and Mangaldoi MLA Basanta Das today told the media, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, that from now on they will work in support of the BJP government.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has already tendered his resignation from the post of working president of the party to the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Two Congress MLAs—Sashikanta Das and Siddique Ahmed—have already extended their support to the BJP government.

Speaking on this development, the CM said that the two MLAs have decided to support the BJP after being attracted by the BJP government’s policies and development work. “I welcome their unconditional support for our government. Their joining or not joining the BJP will be decided later. I do not rule out many more Congress leaders and MLAs coming forward to support the BJP government. The policies of the Congress have distanced the leaders and MLAs from the people. The souls of many Congress leaders are already bonded with the BJP; they are only physically with the Congress. Those MLAs who love India and Assam will come to the BJP fold.”

The CM further said that he considered the AIUDF to be the sole opposition party in the state. He said he does not seek the votes of the Muslims right now as there is a lot to be done in areas with a Muslim majority, like putting an end to child marriage, the Mattabor system, etc. If he seeks the votes of Muslims, he would not be inclined to work in these areas. “But one thing is clear: the day I seek the votes of the Muslims, the vote bank of the Congress and the AIUDF will disappear,” he asserted.

Congress leader and leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma got two of our MLAs included in the BJP. The CM has always been trying to weaken the opposition. The BJP government is using the CBI, ED, etc. to harass Congress leaders and MLAs. If somebody is guilty or there are allegations against them, they should be investigated and punished. But, using these agencies to harass somebody is against democratic principles. The two MLAs should be questioned by the people in their constituencies as to why they have taken this step, as they had voted for them for being Congress candidates.”

Saikia also appealed to Congress workers to be wary of such traitors within the party.

