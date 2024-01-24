Assam: ULFA formally dissolved; 44-year struggle is a part of history now

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In an emotional atmosphere among all the ranks and cadres, finally, the 44-year-long activities of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), founded with the aim of ‘Independent Assam’ on April 7, 1979, at the courtyard of the historic ‘Rong Ghar’ in the Sivasagar district, have become a part of history as the special and last general council meeting of the outfit today formally declared the dissolution of the outfit. The decision was taken at the meeting of the special general council held at the designated camp at Chamuapara, near Mangaldai. As per the provisions of the peace treaty signed between the government and the ULFA on December 29, 2023, this decision has been adopted in the presence of about 900 cadres coming from nine designated camps in different locations of the state.

Significantly, the special general council meeting presided over by ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa decided to form a new social organization under the name and style of ‘Asom Vikash Moncha’ with ULFA’s general secretary Anup Chetia as the chief convener. This organisation will be a common platform for all the interested and willing ex-cadres. The new body will also work on undertaking various development schemes to make the ex-cadres self-sufficient, besides contributing to social causes.

The meeting has appealed to the state government to allot the lands of the existing designated camps to the ex-cadres so that they could be engaged in the multi-cropping agriculture farm. Regarding handing over the arms and ammunition to the government, the meeting decided to deposit these arms and ammunition from the respective designated camps as per the laid-down procedure.

The special and last general council meeting has sought an unconditional apology before the people of the state for all the inadvertent mistakes and commissions made by the cadres of the outfit and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the people of the state for their love, help, and cooperation with the outfit in its 44-year-long activities.

Senior ULFA leaders, including vice chairman Pradip Gogoi, secretary general Anup Chetia, finance secretary Chitrabon Hazarika, cultural secretary Pranati Deka Hazarika, foreign secretary Shasha Dhar Choudhury, publicity secretary Mithinga Daimary, ‘deputy commander-in-chief’ Raju Barua, and member of the working council Pranjit Saikia, among other cadres, attended the last meeting of the outfit.

Earlier, all the cadres offered floral tribute in memory of the Swahids who laid down their lives during the ULFA’s struggle for freedom.