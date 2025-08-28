Assam: Union Cabinet approves Furkating-Tinsukia Double-Tracking

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Cabinet approved today the doubling of the Furkating-New Tinsukia railway track with a project cost of Rs 3,634 crore. The work on the 194-km-long track is scheduled to be completed in four years.

According to sources, the project aims to ensure seamless and faster transportation of both passengers and goods. This project was planned on the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

The Cabinet also approved two more railway projects for Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Bihar.

The increase in line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

