Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in Guwahati on 2-day Visit

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to the state. Soon after arrival, he addressed a core committee meeting of the BJP at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan here.

Shah will inaugurate the new wing of Raj Bhawan - Brahmaputra Wing - on Friday morning. He will also initiate the national cyber forensic laboratory to bolster cyber security in the region along with various other projects, besides addressing the NDA panchayat pratinidhi sammelan and the birth centenary celebration of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Borbora.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance has helped Assam chart new territories in peace and development, and we are confident that this visit will further strengthen our resolve to serve the people."

According to sources, the core committee meeting discussed the strategy the party has to follow in the forthcoming assembly election in the state, organizational matters of the party, etc.

