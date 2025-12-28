Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Arrive Today

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night on a two-day visit to Assam to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said on Saturday. After arriving, Shah will spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhara.

On Monday, the home minister is scheduled to pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against infiltrators at the newly constructed ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’ before leaving for Batadrava Than, birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said the state government has taken efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of Batadrava Than, which has been freed from encroachments.

“Batadrava Than, freed from encroachments, is now a shining example of what steely resolve can do for the protection of our heritage,” the CM had said.

Shah will return to Guwahati where he will inaugurate a new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and an integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city’s security.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTV cameras in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

“A major boost to Guwahati’s safety. On 29th December, Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to inaugurate Guwahati’s new Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control Centre, which will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs to bolster security & emergency response systems,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

On the same day, Shah will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating-capacity in Guwahati. (Agencies)

