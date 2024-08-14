Assam: University to institute chair on Sahityarathi Laxminath Bezbaruah in Odisha

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gangadhar Meher University, Amruta Vihar, formerly Sambalpur College, and Gangadhar Meher College, Amruta Vihar, Sambalpur in Odisha, will institute a chair in the name of Assam’s literary genius (fiction) Sahityarathi Laxminath Bezbaruah. The Registrar of Gangadhar Meher University informed the Assam Government of this today.

In his letter to the Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Assam, the Registrar said, “… the honourable Vice Chancellor has been pleased to approve the proposal of the establishment of a chair in the name of Sahityarathi Laxminath Bezbaruah with corpus funds.”

The letter also mentioned references to earlier communication on this issue between the university and the Assam government.

Laxminath Bezbaruah was deeply associated with Odisha (Sambalpur), where he spent 20 productive years from 1917 to 1937. In 1924, he built two houses: a Sadhana Griha (reading room) and a living house. For decades, both houses were in a neglected state. However, of late, the Assam government and a local committee have taken various measures to preserve the two houses.

Born on October 16, 1864, at Ahotguri in the Nagaon district, Lakshminath Bezbarua was an Assamese poet, novelist, and playwright of modern Assamese literature. He was one of the literary stalwarts of the Jonaki Era, the age of romanticism in Assamese literature.

