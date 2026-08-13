Assam Unveils Rs 796.88-Crore SWIFT Project to Restore Wetlands and Transform Fisheries

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has proposed the Rs 796.88-crore Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project with Asian Development Bank (ADB) financing to promote sustainable development, livelihood generation and inclusive growth. A meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai today reviewed the proposed project.

The SWIFT Project will focus on restoring degraded beels, sustainable fisheries management, community participation and livelihood generation. It will cover at least 102 beels, with 71 across 23 districts identified for the first phase.

The project will work on restoring wetlands and river connections, managing fisheries that can withstand climate change, producing high-quality fish seeds and feed, creating community-run fisheries businesses, supporting women's self-help groups, conserving biodiversity, improving water quality, and promoting ecotourism.

It will also strengthen the fisheries value chain through improved hatcheries, nurseries, rearing ponds and feed mills. The interventions aim to provide alternative livelihoods during fishing-ban periods, boost fish production, and enhance the incomes of fishing communities.

Also Read: Central team concludes Assam flood survey, urges mitigation projects and wetland restoration