Assam: Urgent Restoration Work on Jagadhatri Doul in Sivasagar Demanded

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Jagadhatri Doul, a historic monument of great cultural significance located at Kalugaon in Sivasagar, is showing alarming signs of deterioration, sparking concerns among heritage conservationists and local residents. On a visit to the site, one may notice several critical issues that demand immediate action to prevent further damage to this 18th-century Ahom-era monument built on a 2 bigha, 9 lessa plot of land at Borpatradole Kalugaon village of Salaguri Mouza under the Amguri Revenue Circle.

According to historical accounts, Jagadhatri Doul was built by Harith Borpatra Gohain, brother of Queen Phuleswari Konwari. Renowned for its intricate sculptures and decorative details, the doul is regarded as one of the finest examples of Ahom architecture, with the walls of the temple featuring exquisitely carved sculptures. This monument of immense historical and religious value has developed multiple cracks, with sections of plaster and mortar seen disintegrating. Particularly worrying is the leakage of water observed in several areas of the Antarala (an antechamber), which could lead to further structural damage if left unaddressed.

The condition of the Garbhagriha (Inner Dome) is most pathetic, and bricks from the inner portion have begun to fall down. This poses a significant threat to the overall integrity of the monument, and the continued brick-fall could lead to the collapse of the Shikara (spire) and the upper dome portion.

Conservationists are calling for immediate restoration efforts and preventive conservation measures to safeguard this ancient site. Rupraj Baruah, President of Parivesh Suraksha Samiti, Sivasagar district, said, “It is truly an unfortunate matter. Despite having historical importance and several reports published regarding the preservation of this monument, Jagadhatri Doul is still crying for attention from the authorities concerned and is lying in an abandoned state. At a time when the Department of Archaeology is observing World Heritage Week, the condition of the historic Jagadhatri Doul, one of the significant heritage sites in Sivasagar, is extremely deplorable.”

The preservation of the Jagadhatri Doul is very important in view of protecting the cultural heritage of the region. Without swift action, the monument could face irreversible damage, with a vital piece of Assam’s architectural and spiritual legacy being lost, Baruah added.

