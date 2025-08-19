Assam: Uriamghat eviction drive halted after disruption by Naga people

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although the second phase of the eviction drive was started at Rengma Reserve Forest in Uriamghat on Monday, the operations had to be halted due to demands by a section of Naga people. The drive was aimed at freeing around 2,500 bighas of encroached land in the reserve forest on the Assam-Nagaland border.

Just after the eviction drive started, some Naga folks brandishing weapons claimed that two places belonged to Nagaland and demanded that the drive be stopped. As the situation deteriorated, police officials from both Assam and Nagaland arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. It was also decided that until further discussions on the issue took place, the eviction drive should be halted. In the first phase of the eviction drive, around 11,000 bighas of land were freed from encroachers, and hundreds of illegal structures were razed to the ground.

Also Read: Assam Eviction Drive in Golaghat Ends Successfully