Assam: Village Rockstars 2 Bags ‘Best Film’ Award at 29th Busan International Film Festival

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Adding flavour to the Durga Puja festivities, Village Rockstars 2, the sequel to the award-winning feature film of the same name by Assam’s National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, had its World Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, winning the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for ‘Best Film’ there. The film written, directed, and produced by Rima Das was the only Indian feature selected in the Jiseok Competition section.

The 29th Busan International Film Festival was held from October 2 to 11, 2024, in Busan, South Korea. An elated Rima Das took to social media platforms to say, “I’m deeply grateful and honoured to receive the Best Film Award in honour of Kim Jiseok at the Busan International Film Festival. Thank you for all your love and support, and a special thanks to our amazing cast, crew, family, and friends.”

Rima told the media after bagging the award, “I am thankful to the jury for seeing the beauty in our world and to the Busan International Film Festival for having us. I am grateful to everyone who inspires me, reminds me to keep going, and believes in the magic of storytelling. Special thanks to Bhanita Das, the cast, the entire team, and my family for their patience over the past four years, and to my co-producer Fran Borgia.”

The film produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

The jury for the Kim Jiseok Award included Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage, and Shin Suwon. They described Village Rockstars 2 as “an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and mankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl.”

Rima Das said the decision to make a sequel to an independent film was a ‘risky and bold decision, especially trying to maintain the purity of the first film’. Rima shot to global fame following the premiere of ‘Village Rockstar’ at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018, and was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards 2019. Yet to be unveiled in the country, Village Rockstars 2 will have its India Premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, which will be held from October 19 to 24.

The story of Village Rockstars 2 in a nutshell: A teenage girl in a charming village passionately pursues her musical dream. However, her innocence is challenged by life’s harsh realities. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams.

