Assam: Voters aspire to a people-centric government

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: People in general want a people-centric government at the Centre. A random interaction with a section of voters during the poll today revealed the pulses of the voters in Guwahati.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Dhirendra Dev Adhikari, president of the managing committee of Rangapani Sri Sri Narayan Das Thakur Ata Xatra, said, “I’m 79. I cast my vote as and when the election comes. It’s our democratic right. I’m proud to have cast my vote at the polling station at Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati. I want the government that will come after June 4, 2024, to make good governance one of its goals, besides being people-centric. Job avenues need attention from the would-be government. The Centre should focus on the issues that have been afflicting Assam.”

Renowned actress Prastuti Porasor cast her vote at Beltola High School, Guwahati. Speaking to The Sentinel, she said, “We want the government to work in the interest of the public so as to brighten the future of citizens. However, the citizens also have certain responsibilities in the formation of a good government. The citizens can elect the right government through the proper and conscience exercise of their votes. The citizens need to be the architects of their own futures by electing people who can ensure good governance. The time we spend standing in a queue to vote on polling day is crucial for democracy. The would-be government, I hope, will think in this way.”

Following a technical glitch in the EVM at Beltola High School, the voters, including Porasor, had to cast votes after standing in the queue for around two hours and a half.

Porasor said, “All the voters, including me, patiently waited and cast votes. I’m proud to have cast my vote.”

Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) secretary general Kusum Kumar Mahanta said that he exercised his franchise at Beltola College, Guwahati. Speaking to The Sentinel, he said, “Peace is the key to the development of any country. The would-be government should place equal emphasis on peace and development. On some fronts, Assam lags behind some of the developed states of the country. The Centre and the state government should sort out that through mutual understanding. The xatras in the state have some problems. We will draw the attention of the government to these problems later.”

Also Read: Assam: Voters’ euphoria defies wet weather (sentinelassam.com)