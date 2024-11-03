Assam: Who is to blame for delayed connectivity projects in state?

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The laidback attitude on the part of a section of contractors and officials in the state has pushed connectivity in the state to a precarious situation with under-construction bridges and roads remaining incomplete for over five years or more.

For instance, the Laokhowa-Ambagan connecting bridge at Tirumani in the Nagoan district was completed way back in 2017, but due to the absence of any approach roads, the bridge has remained abandoned over the years.

The completed bridge over the Dikhou River on the road connecting Gaurisagar and NH-37 also remained unused over the years due to the absence of any approach roads.

The PWD Road at Bebejia in the Nagaon district connecting Rajaali and Alitangoni that was started way back in 2015 has not been completed as yet.

A bridge over the Pagladiya river connecting Marua and Kamalpur has been under construction for seven years. A bridge over the Bharalia Nadi at Bargasa in the Nalbari district has not been completed even after five years.

A bridge over the Ultakhunda river connecting Barapeta and Milanpur in Bijni has remained incomplete for seven years.

Reasons behind projects, mainly bridges, remaining incomplete for years and on are many. Many contractors get work orders at very low bidding just not to miss contracts. However, they often cannot complete project works and leave them in between. Sometimes, inexperienced contractors get contracts and cannot complete them in time. Sometimes, the feasibility of projects remains overlooked, especially when political mileage plays a role, leading to the failure of projects. Even a section of engineers allegedly prepared the estimates of bridges as per the interests of contractors, ignoring the feasibility of projects.

The time overruns of projects lead to escalation of project costs, which the departments cannot bear due to a shortage of funds.

The impact of half-done work is manifold. Despite spending huge amounts from the state exchequer, the target beneficiaries remain deprived of the facilities that they are supposed to get.

