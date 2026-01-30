Assam: Work on Guwahati Ring Road Project Starts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Work on the Guwahati Ring Road project has finally started, with NHAI issuing the appointed date to the construction firm selected for the project. NHAI has scheduled the completion date of the 121-km-long project for January 22, 2030.

According to sources, at the end of the bidding process, the construction work on the project has been awarded to M/s Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd, with a total award cost of Rs 4954.50 crore.

Following the award of the project, NHAI signed an agreement with the construction firm on April 2, 2025. The appointed date as per the agreement is January 23, 2026. The construction firm has started the initial work from the Baihata Chariali end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Guwahati Ring Road Project in Mangaldai in the Darrang district on September 14, 2025. The project will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around Assam’s capital city of Guwahati. The project includes the nearly 3 km six-lane Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over the River Brahmaputra, which will improve connectivity and promote socio-economic development in the region.

The Guwahati Ring Road project will have three sections, which include a 56 km long, four-lane, access-controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass; widening of the existing 8 km bypass on NH 27 from four lanes to six lanes; and improvement of the existing 58 km long bypass on NH 27.

The 121 km long Guwahati Ring Road shall be developed at a total cost of Rs. 5,729 crore on a Build Operate Toll (BOT) mode with zero grant. After completion, this will be the first high-speed corridor in the Northeast region.

The Guwahati Ring Road will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on the East-West Corridor of NH-27, which is the gateway to the Northeast region of the country. The development of the Ring Road will help decongest Guwahati City and neighbouring NE states by bypassing major traffic coming from West Bengal/Bihar to Silchar, Nagaland and Tripura. The project will also provide seamless connectivity to major towns in the region, including Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogigopha, and Barpeta.

