Assam–Bangladesh Border Secured by Multi-Layer Checks on Unfenced Stretches: Minister

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The government is securing the unfenced stretches of around 38.9 km of the Assam-Bangladesh border with a comprehensive multi-layer high-tech border management mechanism.

Border Area Development Minister Atul Bora today informed the Assembly that Assam shares a 267-km border with Bangladesh. "Of the total border, the 34-km riverine border cannot be fenced, and the fencing work of the 4.35-km land border was stalled due to objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). However, to make this unfenced stretch infiltration-free, the central and state governments have taken a slew of measures. The BSF personnel have been maintaining effective physical domination of this unfenced stretch through observation posts, special ambushes, boat patrolling and round-the-clock surveillance from observation towers. To create river obstacles, measures comprising concertina coils, barbed wire and other physical barriers are used to deter illegal cross-border movement. These measures are complemented by an advanced technology surveillance system, including CCTV cameras and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, for real-time monitoring and prompt detection of suspicious activities," he said.

In a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Bora said, "Four neighbouring states encroached upon 82,751 hectares of Assam land - 16,144 hectares by Arunachal Pradesh, 59,490 hectares by Nagaland, 3,441 hectares by Meghalaya, and 3,675 hectares by Mizoram."

On interstate boundary disputes, the minister said, "We have made significant progress in resolving boundary disputes with Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. We have already reached agreements in certain areas. Talks are also going on with Mizoram and Nagaland. Since we have a case (O.S. No. 02/1988) pending in the Supreme Court on Assam-Nagaland border disputes, we (both the states) are holding talks for an out-of-court settlement."

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