Assamese failing to be ‘at the helm of affairs’ worries CM

Bangladeshi organizations indoctrinating

B’desh-origin Indians near Chicken’s Neck

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today made an attempt to drive home the point that the current trend of shifting of 'power centres' in all spheres - the medical sciences, engineering, law, universities, and all works involving manual labour - from the Assamese people to others does not augur well for the state.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, "What I worry about is that the Assamese people are gradually losing their grip on being at the helm of affairs. We're going away from the competition. We've lost our lands, including arable land, to others; the ability to do manual work for others; occupational skills to others; and whatnot. If this shifting of 'soft power' to others continues in the state, the Assamese will be a lone loser. The need of the hour for us is developing our human resources, failing which we will lose everything we have now."

The Chief Minister said, "The government is taking all measures to protect the maati and bheti in the state. I appeal to the Assamese people to lay stress on higher education, inculcating work culture to prevent the grassroots economy from shifting to others from us. In other states, all 'soft powers' are vested with their indigenous people, and that should be the case in Assam as well."

The Chief Minister said, "Some Bangladeshi organizations have been trying to indoctrinate the Bangladesh-origin Indian citizens residing nearby the chicken neck to work on behalf of their design to weaken the narrow corridor further. This is the geopolitical plan adopted by Bangladeshi organisations."

The 22-km-wide chicken neck, or Siliguri Corridor, is India's only land link to its eight northeastern states. It is considered vulnerable for India from the strategic point of view.

The Chief Minister said, "In the event of an India-Bangladesh war or strain, the Bangladeshi organizations want the Bangladeshi-origin people near the chicken neck to shift their loyalty to Bangladesh. We need to be careful for the next 20 years, which is considered a critical period for Assam."

The Chief Minister said, "The conspiracy for demographic invasion is very much underway. However, a section of people of Assam has not yet delved deep into this conspiracy. Already lower Assam has gone to them, and now they are inching towards upper Assam and North Bank. They encroached upon forest lands in Uriamghat in Upper Assam and Behali and Biswanath in the North Bank to expand their game plan of aggression."

