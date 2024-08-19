Assamese: Harinaam rends air to welcome Bhado in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The sacred Bhado of the Bhaskarabda Calendar or Assamese Calendar begins today with the chanting of Harinaam and Naamprasanga amidst the oompah of brass cymbals (bortals) and the staccato of the khuls.

The Assamese consider Bhado a holy month as two great men of Assam—Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Madhabdev—passed away in Bhado. Apart from this, Bhado is considered holy, as Lord Srikrishna was born in this month. Assamese people throng naamghars, xatras, and kirtanghars and carry our naamprasangas throughout the month.

Harinaam has been renting air in Assam since this morning. The Barduwa Than that has the imprints of Srimanta Sankardev in the Nagaon district has been agog with naamprasanga since the wee hours today. Bhakats (devotees), aimatris (aged women), and others were seen thronging the Than. Every day, this Than will have naamprasangas for several rounds.

The throng of devotees at Letekupukhuri near Narayanpur in the Lakhimpur district, the birth place of Mahapurush Madhabdev, was no different. The throng of bhakats and others has been spontaneous there since early in the morning today. Earthen lamps, flames, and offerings (prasad) were aplenty at the xatra.

Mahapurush Madhabdev established another naamghar, Dhekiakhuwa Bor Naamghar, at Teok in the Jorhat district. This naamghar has had the footfall of devotees since morning today. This naamghar has an akshay bonti (an eternal flame) that has been lit for the past 500 years. The devotees bowed down to this flame today.

Xatra nagari Barpeta bears the testimony of an upsurge in creativity as the two great men (Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Madhabdev) and others got into a huddle there. The Barpeta Xatra and the Patbausi Xatra have been observing Bhado with naamprasangas. Other xatras in the Barpeta district are also not lagging behind in their spiritual pursuits.

Uttar Kamalabari Xatra in Majuli, Sri Sri Harimandir at Nalbari, Sri Sri Athkhelia Naamghar in the Golaghat district, Bharali Naamghar at Kaliabor, etc., have also been observing the month with religious fervour.

Meanwhile, the renovated kirtanghar of the Sri Sri Athkhelia Naamghar in Golaghat was inaugurated today in the presence of three cabinet ministers: Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog. A large number of devotees were present at the inaugural ceremony. Many naamghars in Guwahati also conducted naamprasanga.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of Assam and prayed for their wellbeing in holy Bhado.

Also Read: Auspicious Bhado: Xatras, naamghars of Assam reverberating with Naam Prasanga (sentinelassam.com)